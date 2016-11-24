BRIEF-Countrywide sees 2016 EBITDA at lower end of market expectations

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Trading statement

* As expected when we reported our interim results, transactional activity in residential property market has remained challenged

* A combination of changes in stamp duty and eu referendum in june means transaction levels are currently running significantly below 2015

* Now expect transaction volumes for 2016 to be 6% down on 2015

* While too early to say definitively, it is likely that level of market transactions in 2017 will be lower than 2016.

* Total group revenue for quarter was £188.5m (2015: £197.1m)

* Pipe-Lines for retail and london businesses at end of september were down 16% and 26% respectively compared to a year earlier

* Quarterly revenue 188.5 million stg versus 197.1 million stg year ago