9 months ago
#Apparel & Accessories
November 24, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mothercare says underlying pretax profit at 5.9 mln stg vs 7 mln stg yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc :

* Half-Year report

* Group underlying profit before tax at £5.9m (h1 fy15/16 £7m)

* Uk turnaround progressing strongly in spite of a difficult 6 month trading period

* Statutory loss before tax of £(0.8)m (h1 fy15/16 £5.8m profit). Debt £15.6m.

* Solid international performance, +7.7 pct in actual currency in spite of volatile trading across globe

* While conditions in first half have been challenging, second half has started in line with our plans - ceo

* Expect to make further progress in second half which will partially compensate for effect of headwinds experienced in h1 - ceo

* Worldwide sales were +3.8 pct at £637 million with total uk sales down (2.3) pct and total international sales +7.7 pct.

* H1 pretax loss -800,000 stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

