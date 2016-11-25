BRIEF-Peab sells to Fabege in Solna

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Peab Ab

* Peab sells to Fabege in Solna

* Peab is divesting a number of assets in Solna to Fabege

* The divestitures in Ulriksdal generate a positive operating result of around SEK 180 million

* The divestitures of assets connected to Arenabolaget and Visio generate a negative operating result of around SEK 180 million

* The transactions will be implemented and recognized in the first quarter of 2017 and will have no net effect on the result

* After the turnover in January 2017 Peab's liquidity will have increased by some SEK 900 million and net debt will be reduced by around SEK 500 million