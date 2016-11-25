FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Peab sells to Fabege in Solna
#Financials
November 25, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Peab sells to Fabege in Solna

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Peab Ab

* Peab sells to Fabege in Solna

* Peab is divesting a number of assets in Solna to Fabege

* The divestitures in Ulriksdal generate a positive operating result of around SEK 180 million

* The divestitures of assets connected to Arenabolaget and Visio generate a negative operating result of around SEK 180 million

* The transactions will be implemented and recognized in the first quarter of 2017 and will have no net effect on the result

* After the turnover in January 2017 Peab's liquidity will have increased by some SEK 900 million and net debt will be reduced by around SEK 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

