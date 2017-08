Nov 25 (Reuters) - Bonava AB (publ) :

* Sells two housing projects in Malmö

* Projects comprise total of 178 apartments and supermarket

* Transaction is worth about 391 million Swedish crowns ($42.34 million)

* Construction will begin on both projects in early 2017