Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Otal issued amount is 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($115 million)

* Bonds issue divided between nok 550 million floating rate bond with maturity in march 2020 and 450 million crowns seven year fixed rate bond with coupon of 2.90 per cent p.a Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5589 Norwegian crowns)