BRIEF-Cranswick H1 adjusted pretax profit rises 23.9 pct

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc :
* Half-Year report
* Interim dividend up 12.9 pct to 13.1 pence per share
* H1 revenue from continuing operations 580.8 mln stg
* H1 pretax profit rose 38.4 pct to 40.4 mln stg
* Strong contribution from Crown Chicken following acquisition in April 2016 and integration proceeding to plan
* Further strong progress in key export markets, with far east revenues ahead by 83 pct
* Further strong progress in key export markets, with far east revenues ahead by 83 pct