9 months ago
BRIEF-Property company Shaftesbury's full-year EPRA NAV up 2.2 pct
November 29, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Property company Shaftesbury's full-year EPRA NAV up 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc :

* FY EPRA earnings increased by 8.0 pct to 39.0 million stg (2015: 36.1 million stg)

* FY EPRA NAV: 8.88 stg per share, an increase of 19p (2.2 pct)

* FY net property income 3 up 5.3 million stg (6.7 pct) to 84.1 million stg (2015: 78.8 million stg)

* Increase in FY reported IFRS NAV of 2.6 pct to 8.54 stg per share (2015: 8.32 stg per share)

* Total dividend up 6.9 percent to 14.7 pence per share

* IFRS earnings: 99.1 million stg (2015: 467.3 million stg)

* Final dividend per share of 7.55p (2015: 6.925p)

* Despite present uncertainties, we are confident... Will continue this record of delivering sustained growth in total returns - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

