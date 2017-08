Nov 29 (Reuters) - Estia Health Ltd :

* response to media release-ehe.ax

* article states that estia health's net debt as at 31 october 2016 was $311.2m

* clarify that a media article in afr which refers to company contains incorrect information in respect of estia's net debt position

* "this figure is incorrect."

* "company's net debt position on 31 october 2016 was $254.7m"