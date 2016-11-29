FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 29, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ITE full-year headline pretax profit falls 22.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ITE Group Plc :

* FY revenue 134.4 mln stg versus 135.8 mln stg

* FY headline profit before tax 36.5 mln stg versus 47.2 mln stg

* 59 pct of consensus revenues booked for 2017 (2016: 57 pct of actual revenue)

* Final dividend 3 pence per share

* Total dividend 4.5 pence per share

* Full review of business and strategy underway - outcome will be presented at interims in May

* Continued to face challenging end markets in last year due to impact of oil price, weakness in local economies and geo-political events

* Trading conditions in Russia, Central Asia and Turkey remain challenging but prospects appear to be improving in Moscow

* On a like-for-like basis these revenues are circa 4 pct ahead of this time last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

