9 months ago
BRIEF-AA announces indicative results of its exchange offer
November 29, 2016 / 8:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AA announces indicative results of its exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AA Bond Co Ltd :

* Exchange offer indicative results

* In respect of £318,490,000 of the sub-class a1 notes and £195,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the sub-class a4 notes have been received by exchange agent

* Announces that the proration factor to be applied in respect of the sub-class a1 notes will be 94.74 pct

* Final new issue spread and the new notes interest rate will be determined by the issuer no later than 16:00 (london time) on Nov. 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

