Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ingenia Communities Group :

* Acquisition of Palms Oasis Caravan Park-INA.AX

* Palms Oasis is being acquired for $7.5 million

* Unconditional contract now in place for acquisition of PALMS OASIS CARAVAN PARK on Nsw Mid-North Coast