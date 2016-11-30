FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Pulse Health enters into binding scheme implementation deed with Healthe Care
November 30, 2016 / 12:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Pulse Health enters into binding scheme implementation deed with Healthe Care

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Pulse Health Ltd :

* Healthe care acquisition proposal-phg.ax

* Pulse Health Group recommends $0.47 per share cash acquisition proposal from Healthe Care

* Announces that it has entered into a binding scheme implementation deed with Healthe Care Australia Pty Ltd

* Deal for a cash consideration of $0.47 per share

* Board unanimously recommends, in absence of a superior proposal, that shareholders vote in favour of scheme

* Major shareholder, viburnum funds pty ltd as trustee for vf strategic equities fund informed co it intends to vote in favour of scheme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

