BRIEF-Cromwell Property responds to media speculation

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group
* response to media speculation
* refers to media speculation regarding cromwell's intentions towards Investa Office Fund
* Cromwell received notice from directors of ILFML that they were ceasing discussions as they did not believe framework or price of proposal
* "cromwell feels this is a disappointing outcome for iof unitholders"
* continues to seek opportunity to undertake a limited period of due diligence in order to make an all cash proposal to all iof unitholders
* "cromwell is of view that its proposal is compelling in current market environment"