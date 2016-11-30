FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Cromwell Property responds to media speculation
November 30, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Cromwell Property responds to media speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Cromwell Property Group

* response to media speculation

* refers to media speculation regarding cromwell's intentions towards Investa Office Fund

* Cromwell received notice from directors of ILFML that they were ceasing discussions as they did not believe framework or price of proposal

* "cromwell feels this is a disappointing outcome for iof unitholders"

* continues to seek opportunity to undertake a limited period of due diligence in order to make an all cash proposal to all iof unitholders

* "cromwell is of view that its proposal is compelling in current market environment" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

