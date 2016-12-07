FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG signs letter of intent for 1 FSRU, 3 options at Samsung Heavy Industries
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 7, 2016 / 6:22 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG signs letter of intent for 1 FSRU, 3 options at Samsung Heavy Industries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd :

* Hoegh lng holdings ltd says it has signed a letter of intent ("LOI") for one firm and three optional FSRUs at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea

* Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd says vessels have scheduled delivery dates of two units in 2019 and two units in 2020

* Hoegh LNG holdings Ltd says the 170,000 m(3) FSRUs have regasification capacity of 750 mmscf/day and full trading capabilities

* Hoegh lng holdings ltd says complete shipbuilding contract for firm vessel is expected to be signed by mid-january 2017

* Chief Executive Officer Sveinung J.S. Støhle says: "With this agreement with Samsung Heavy, whose selection has been subject to a competitive international tender, Höegh LNG has taken advantage of a very favorable newbuilding market to position itself for further expansion in the FSRU segment"

* Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) Source text for Eikon: ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.