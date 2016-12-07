FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moberg Pharma says agrees to acquire anesthetic spray DermoPlast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 7, 2016 / 7:17 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moberg Pharma says agrees to acquire anesthetic spray DermoPlast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Moberg Pharma AB (Publ)

* Says issues shares, secures acquisition financing and acquires DermoPlast

* Says entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DermoPlast for a purchase price of USD 47.6 mln plus stock value

* Says acquisition is financed through a directed new issue of shares in amount of SEK 148 mln, an issue of corporate bonds in amount of SEK 215 mln and by available cash resource

* Says DermoPlast is an anesthetic spray used externally for relief of pain and itching from skin chaps and skin injuries

* Says estimates that DermoPlast net sales was USD 12.0 mln, in the October 2015-September 2016 period, and an EBITDA of USD 5.4 mln

* Says purchase price corresponds to approximately 8.9 times the estimated EBITDA for DermoPlast for the equivalent period. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.