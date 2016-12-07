BRIEF-Broker Numis FY pretax profit up 25 pct to 32.5 mln stg

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc

* Ended year with cash balances of 89 mln stg (2015: 59.6 mln stg) and net assets of 129.1 mln stg (2015: 115.5 mln stg)

* Trading in our new financial year to date has been solid and gives us confidence for year

* Profit before tax up 25 pct to 32.5 mln stg, which includes 3.7 mln stg of net gains on our strategic investment portfolio

* FY pretax profit rose 25 percent to 32.5 million stg

* Final dividend up 8 percent to 6.5 penceper share

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 12 penceper share

