9 months ago
BRIEF-Broker Numis FY pretax profit up 25 pct to 32.5 mln stg
December 7, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Broker Numis FY pretax profit up 25 pct to 32.5 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc

* Ended year with cash balances of 89 mln stg (2015: 59.6 mln stg) and net assets of 129.1 mln stg (2015: 115.5 mln stg)

* Trading in our new financial year to date has been solid and gives us confidence for year

* Profit before tax up 25 pct to 32.5 mln stg, which includes 3.7 mln stg of net gains on our strategic investment portfolio

* FY pretax profit rose 25 percent to 32.5 million stg

* Final dividend up 8 percent to 6.5 penceper share

* Total dividend up 4 percent to 12 penceper share

* FY revenue rose 15 percent to 112.3 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
