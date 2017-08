Dec 8 (Reuters) - MMJ Phytotech Ltd :

* Harvest one has agreed to pay c$2 million and issue 53.3 million common shares in capital of Harvest One

* Definitive agreement signed with Harvest One to vend in 100% of issued capital of United Greeneries Holdings and Satipharm AG

* MMJ signs definitive agreement with harvest one