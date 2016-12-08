BRIEF-SMA Solar changes board positions

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sma Solar

* Says Roland Grebe, board member for HR, IT and service operations is resigning from managing board for personal reasons and leaving company as of december 31, 2016

* Says in addition, supervisory board and Pierre-Pascal Urbon agreed upon a contract extension by another five years to 2022

* Says supervisory board of SMA solar technology AG has resolved changes to sma managing board

* Says Roland Grebe and supervisory board came to a corresponding agreement today

* Says supervisory board has appointed Ulrich Hadding as board member for finance, HR and legal effective january 1, 2017.

* Says dr. Jürgen reinert will remain responsible for development, operations and business units.

* dgap-news: sma solar technology changes board positions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: