BRIEF-Platzer raises about SEK 718 million proceeds in rights issue

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB (publ) :

* Rights issue has been oversubscribed

* platzer's rights issue fully subscribed

* Results of rights issue show that 23.9 million class B shares, representing about 99.93 percent of shares offered, were subscribed for with subscription rights

* Through rights issue, Platzer receives proceeds amounting to about 718 million Swedish crowns ($78.7 million) before issue costs

