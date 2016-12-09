FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-CLX Communications places a binding offer to acquire Sinch
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 9, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CLX Communications places a binding offer to acquire Sinch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - CLX Communications AB (publ) :

* Places a binding offer to acquire Sinch AB

* Offer corresponds to a valuation of Sinch at an enterprise value totaling 130 million Swedish crowns ($14 million)

* As part of offer CLX has offered sinch a loan of 10 million crowns of purchase price through a convertible to assure access to working capital

* Payment partly in CLX shares and partly in cash through certain of sinch's loans being repaid by CLX Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1288 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.