FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tom Tailor expects to generate proceeds of approx. EUR 12.8 mln from capital increase
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 9, 2016 / 8:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tom Tailor expects to generate proceeds of approx. EUR 12.8 mln from capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor :

* Tom Tailor Holding AG expects to generate proceeds of approximately 12.8 million euros ($13.58 million)from successful capital increase

* New shares have been placed to Fosun International Ltd. and institutional investors in a private placement as part of an accelerated bookbuilding at an issue price of 4.90 euros per share

* Intends to use proceeds generated from capital increase to support ongoing restructuring projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9423 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.