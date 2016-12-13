BRIEF-Precise Biometrics to buy NexID Biometrics for 32 mln SEK

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics Ab

* Says to acquire the business of NexID Biometrics - adding liveness detection to its industry leading fingerprint software solutions

* Says will acquire assets of NexID Biometrics for 32 million Swedish crowns ($3.50 million) in cash

* Says board of directors intends to resolve, based on authorization by 2016 annual general meeting, on a private placement of shares in order to raise gross proceeds of approximately 50 million SEK

* Says private placement of shares to be implemented as soon as possible

* Says NexID Biometrics estimated turnover for 2016 is 2.7 million SEK, showing minor profits Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1538 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)