Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nel ASA :

* Has been awarded contract for electrolyser plant in mexico

* Including add-on services, total project value for Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser has a total value exceeding 1 million euros ($1.06 million)

* Electrolyser plant will be delivered in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9398 euros)