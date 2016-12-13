FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Corestate: JV of Sistema Capital Partners and Corestate acquire two high street properties
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Corestate: JV of Sistema Capital Partners and Corestate acquire two high street properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Corestate Capital Holding S.A.: Sistema Capital Partners/Corestate JV secures 105 million euros retail deals in Flensburg and Luebeck to take German high street acquisitions to 350 million euros for Sistema-led club

* Joint venture of Sistema Capital Partners (SCP) and Corestate has acquired two high street properties for a total of 105 million euros ($111.67 million)

* Investments will be 70% debt-financed and lift jv's total volume of retail real estate deals in germany on behalf of a sistema-led club of investors to 350 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.