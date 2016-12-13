BRIEF-Elisa acquires cable TV operator Starman's Estonian business

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj:

* Acquires cable TV operator Starman's Estonian business

* Acquisition has no impact on Elisa's dividend payment capabilities nor profit distribution policy

* Deal is expected to have a positive impact on earnings per share already in 2017

* Acquisition price is 151 million euros ($160.18 million)

* Annual synergies are estimated to be approximately 4-6 million euros ($10.61 million) in 2019

* Estimates that deal will be closed during Q1 of 2017