FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Elisa acquires cable TV operator Starman's Estonian business
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 13, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Elisa acquires cable TV operator Starman's Estonian business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj:

* Acquires cable TV operator Starman's Estonian business

* Acquisition has no impact on Elisa's dividend payment capabilities nor profit distribution policy

* Deal is expected to have a positive impact on earnings per share already in 2017

* Acquisition price is 151 million euros ($160.18 million)

* Annual synergies are estimated to be approximately 4-6 million euros ($10.61 million) in 2019

* Estimates that deal will be closed during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.