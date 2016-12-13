FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Corporate Travel Management says rights issue for acquisitions and updated guidance
December 13, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Corporate Travel Management says rights issue for acquisitions and updated guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Corporate Travel Management Ltd

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Acquisition to be funded by a fully underwritten renounceable entitlement offer to raise $71.085m

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd -Has entered into binding agreements to acquire all of share capital of both of Redfern Travel and Andrew Jones Travel

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Announces acquisition of Redfern Travel, UK and Andrew Jones Travel, Australia

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - CTM's updated FY17 underlying EBITDA guidance is $92m-$97m, representing 33%-41% growth on FY16 EBITDA

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Redfern Travel initial consideration is GBP40.0m

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Total consideration for Andrew Jones travel is $5.625m

* Corporate Travel Management Ltd - Rights issue for acquisitions and updated guidance-CTD.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

