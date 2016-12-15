FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cloetta says Henri de Sauvage Nolting appointed CEO
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cloetta says Henri de Sauvage Nolting appointed CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cloetta Ab :

* Says Henri de Sauvage Nolting appointed president and CEO of Cloetta

* He will assume the position as of 15 February, 2017

* Before joining Cloetta Henri de Sauvage Nolting was Executive Vice President of Arla in Sweden, Denmark and Finland

* "Henri de Sauvage Nolting has a solid background and a proven track record from the fast moving consumer goods industry in our core markets in the Nordics and the Netherlands... Under his leadership, the strategy and financial targets remain intact", says Lilian Fossum Biner, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

* Danko Maras will remain interim CEO until 15 February Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.