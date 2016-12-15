BRIEF-Cloetta says Henri de Sauvage Nolting appointed CEO

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cloetta Ab :

* Says Henri de Sauvage Nolting appointed president and CEO of Cloetta

* He will assume the position as of 15 February, 2017

* Before joining Cloetta Henri de Sauvage Nolting was Executive Vice President of Arla in Sweden, Denmark and Finland

* "Henri de Sauvage Nolting has a solid background and a proven track record from the fast moving consumer goods industry in our core markets in the Nordics and the Netherlands... Under his leadership, the strategy and financial targets remain intact", says Lilian Fossum Biner, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

* Danko Maras will remain interim CEO until 15 February