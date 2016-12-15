FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Troax buys Folding Guard in $25.8 million deal
December 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Troax buys Folding Guard in $25.8 million deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Troax Group AB (publ)

* Buys via subsidiary, Troax Inc., Folding Guard, a division within Leggett & Platt US

* Closing of transaction is set to end of December 2016

* Purchase price amounts to $25.8 million

* Second payment of maximum $2.2 million may be paid, if 12 month rolling EBITDA, as calculated in June 2017, exceeds $3.225 million

* Initial purchase price is financed by existing cash of about $4.9 million and via tap issue of $20.9 million under co's existing bond loan

* Co's net debt to EBITDA is seen to amount to 2.5 immediately following completion of deal

* Deal is seen to have immediate positive impact on Troax Group's earnings per share

* Folding Guard is American manufacturer of indoor perimeter protection solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

