UPDATE 4-Oil prices stabilise after Fed hike as tighter market looms
* Tighter fuel market expected in 2017 as producers cut output
Dec 15 Troax Group AB (publ)
* Buys via subsidiary, Troax Inc., Folding Guard, a division within Leggett & Platt US
* Closing of transaction is set to end of December 2016
* Purchase price amounts to $25.8 million
* Second payment of maximum $2.2 million may be paid, if 12 month rolling EBITDA, as calculated in June 2017, exceeds $3.225 million
* Initial purchase price is financed by existing cash of about $4.9 million and via tap issue of $20.9 million under co's existing bond loan
* Co's net debt to EBITDA is seen to amount to 2.5 immediately following completion of deal
* Deal is seen to have immediate positive impact on Troax Group's earnings per share
* Folding Guard is American manufacturer of indoor perimeter protection solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, Dec 15 Australia's AGL Energy Ltd said on Thursday it was withdrawing plans for an employee lockout at its Loy Yang power station and coal mine after industrial action proposed by union workers was called off.
* Reported today on results from a recent joint venture well drilled directly offsetting its 100 pst owned seven sections in Kakwa-Resthaven area