Dec 15 Troax Group AB (publ)

* Buys via subsidiary, Troax Inc., Folding Guard, a division within Leggett & Platt US

* Closing of transaction is set to end of December 2016

* Purchase price amounts to $25.8 million

* Second payment of maximum $2.2 million may be paid, if 12 month rolling EBITDA, as calculated in June 2017, exceeds $3.225 million

* Initial purchase price is financed by existing cash of about $4.9 million and via tap issue of $20.9 million under co's existing bond loan

* Co's net debt to EBITDA is seen to amount to 2.5 immediately following completion of deal

* Deal is seen to have immediate positive impact on Troax Group's earnings per share

* Folding Guard is American manufacturer of indoor perimeter protection solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)