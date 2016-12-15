FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 12:39 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eurocastle Investment Limited acquires UniCredit NPL portfolio and distributes dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eurocastle Investment LTD

* Together with other affiliates of Fortress Investment Group LLC, has agreed to acquire a significant portion of a 17.7 billion euro($18.45 billion) portfolio of Italian non-performing loans from UniCredit

* Transaction entails an anticipated equity investment for Eurocastle of between 50 million euros and 70 million euros, dependent on the level of interim cash collections from the portfolio

* Declares dividend of 0.15 euro per ordinary share for Q4 2016

* Dividend is payable on 31 January 2017 to shareholders of record at close of business on 22 December 2016, with an ex-dividend date of 21 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9594 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

