8 months ago
BRIEF-Addnode buys remaining 63 pct in partly owned company behind Kompanion
December 15, 2016 / 7:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Addnode buys remaining 63 pct in partly owned company behind Kompanion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Addnode Group AB (publ) :

* Says strengthens its offer in e-health and welfare through acquisition of Kompanion

* Acquires remaining shares in partly owned company behind Kompanion and will thereby strengthen its offer in e-health and welfare

* Acquisition of remaining 63 percent of shares in company will occur on Jan. 2, 2017

* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive impact on its earnings per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

