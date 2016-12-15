BRIEF-Addnode buys remaining 63 pct in partly owned company behind Kompanion

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Addnode Group AB (publ) :

* Says strengthens its offer in e-health and welfare through acquisition of Kompanion

* Acquires remaining shares in partly owned company behind Kompanion and will thereby strengthen its offer in e-health and welfare

* Acquisition of remaining 63 percent of shares in company will occur on Jan. 2, 2017

* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive impact on its earnings per share

