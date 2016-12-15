FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aap Implantate will not achieve previous FY 2016 sales and EBITDA forecast for continued operation
December 15, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Aap Implantate will not achieve previous FY 2016 sales and EBITDA forecast for continued operation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Aap Implantate AG :

* aap updates forecast for financial year 2016 due to delays in sales development in various markets

* Announces that it will not achieve previous sales and EBITDA forecast for financial year 2016 for continued operation

* Adjusts its forecast for financial year 2016 for continued operation and now anticipates sales between 11.0 million euros and 12.1 million euros ($12.71 million)as well as an EBITDA of -7.5 million to -7.0 million euros

* For 2016 EBITDA of group (continued and discontinued operation including deconsolidation profit from sale of aap biomaterials gmbh) company anticipates a value of between 16.5 million and 17.0 million euros

* Management board aims at a ce approval and closing of a license deal in financial year 2017 which will have visible influence on financial figures

* Reasons for this adjustment are delays in sales development in various markets leading to a sales shift in financial year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9523 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

