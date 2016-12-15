FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Patron Capital makes c.403 mln stg offers for Punch Taverns
December 15, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Patron Capital makes c.403 mln stg offers for Punch Taverns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Patron Capital''s Vine acquisition ltd

* Offer for Punch Taverns Plc

* Announces recommended final cash offer for Punch Taverns Plc and associated disposal of Punch A group

* Offer has received support of Punch's top three shareholders and Punch directors, representing in c.52.3 percent share capital

* Under offer, each Punch shareholder shall be entitled to receive for each Punch share held 180 pence in cash

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Punch at approximately 402.7 million stg.

* Offer will be effected by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement of Punch under part 26 of 2006 act.

* Offer implies an enterprise value of 1,775.6 million stg

* Bidco will fund part of aggregate offer consideration using disposal proceeds

* Punch directors consider terms of offer to be fair and reasonable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

