8 months ago
December 15, 2016 / 3:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Klövern divests properties for SEK 894 mln and acquires for SEK 150 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Klovern AB :

* Divests properties for 894 million Swedish crowns ($95.16 million) and acquires for 150 million crowns

* Continues to streamline portfolio by divesting 4 properties in Säter and 12 properties in Karlskrona for a total of 850 million crowns

* Properties in Säter have a total lettable area of around 44,000 sq.m, a rental value of 37 million crowns and an economic occupancy rate of 93 per cent

* After these divestments Klövern will not own any properties in Säter and Karlskrona

* Says has also divested properties Köpmannen 4 in Hässleholm and Briggen 3 in Västerås for a total of 44 million crowns

* Has acquired property Majorna 220:5 in Gothenburg for 150 million crowns

* Acquisition will be financed through a combination of bank loans and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3946 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

