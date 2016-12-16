FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 6:57 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys Hannover Leasing Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Said on Thursday buys 94.9 percent stake in Hannover LEASING GmbH & Co. KG including HANNOVER LEASING Group's affiliates

* Sellers are essentially the majority shareholders, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale (Helaba) and Hessisch-Thüringische Sparkassen-Beteiligungsgesellschaft (HTSB)

* It has been agreed that the details of the purchase price calculation shall remain undisclosed; purchase price, however, amounts to a two-digit million amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

