8 months ago
BRIEF-Nyrstar announces sale of coricancha
December 20, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nyrstar announces sale of coricancha

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nyrstar NV :

* Nyrstar announces sale of Coricancha mine in Peru to Great Panther Silver Limited

* Closing of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in Q1 2017

* Total cash consideration of $0.1 million plus earn-out consideration of up to $10 million

* Under earn-out, nyrstar will be paid 15 pct of free cash-flow generated by Coricancha mine during 5-year period after which Coricancha mine is cumulative free cash-flow positive from closing of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

