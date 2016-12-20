BRIEF-Nyrstar announces sale of coricancha

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nyrstar NV :

* Nyrstar announces sale of Coricancha mine in Peru to Great Panther Silver Limited

* Closing of transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in Q1 2017

* Total cash consideration of $0.1 million plus earn-out consideration of up to $10 million

* Under earn-out, nyrstar will be paid 15 pct of free cash-flow generated by Coricancha mine during 5-year period after which Coricancha mine is cumulative free cash-flow positive from closing of transaction