8 months ago
BRIEF-Affecto to acquire BIGDATAPUMP
December 20, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Affecto to acquire BIGDATAPUMP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Affecto Oyj :

* To acquire BIGDATAPUMP, cloud analytics company based in Finland

* Purchase price consists of 3.5 million euro ($3.64 million) cash payment upon closing of transaction and earn-out element worth up to 3 million euros

* Transaction will result in establishment of joint business with exclusive suite of cloud data analytics offerings with managed service capabilities

* Business will drive plan of expansion across Finland and Scandinavia in 2017

* Deal is expected to be finalized by Feb. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9627 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

