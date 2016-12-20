BRIEF-Affecto to acquire BIGDATAPUMP

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Affecto Oyj :

* To acquire BIGDATAPUMP, cloud analytics company based in Finland

* Purchase price consists of 3.5 million euro ($3.64 million) cash payment upon closing of transaction and earn-out element worth up to 3 million euros

* Transaction will result in establishment of joint business with exclusive suite of cloud data analytics offerings with managed service capabilities

* Business will drive plan of expansion across Finland and Scandinavia in 2017

* Deal is expected to be finalized by Feb. 1, 2017