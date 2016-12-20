FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Nemetschek buys Norwegian software provider dRofus
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
December 20, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Nemetschek buys Norwegian software provider dRofus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Nemetschek SE :

* Acquires Norwegian software provider dRofus

* Acquisition is expected to be closed by beginning of January 2017

* Financing of purchase price is provided by company's own capital resources and by use of lines of credit

* Operating margin (EBITDA margin) of approximately 25 percent is expected for 2016 for dRofus

* Purchase price for 100 percent of shares amounts to about 24.5 million euros ($25.45 million)(cash-/debt-free)

* For year 2016, dRofus anticipates revenues amounting to around 4.5 million euros, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9626 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.