Dec 20 (Reuters) - Fabege AB :

* Fabege acquires HagaHuset

* Purchase price of Fortet 2 (HagaHuset) is 172 million Swedish crowns ($18.4 million)

* Fabege will gain access as of Feb. 1 2017

($1 = 9.3662 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)