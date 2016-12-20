FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kungsleden divests properties in Gothenburg
December 20, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden divests properties in Gothenburg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Signed an agreement to divest properties Forsåker 1:75, 1:164, 1:225 and 1:257 in Forsåker,

* Buyer is Ikano Bostad which will pay an initial purchase price of 200 million Swedish crowns ($21.3 million)

* Ikano bostad will subsequently pay an additional purchase price of 23 million crowns in conjunction with consultations and another additional purchase price for residential development rights

* Ikano bostad will get access to properties during q1 of 2017

* Transaction will then give rise to an initial profit effect for Kungsleden of 13 million crowns

* Second additional purchase price will amount to 70 million before crowns transaction costs

* Zoning plan is expected to obtain legal force in first half of 2020 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3926 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

