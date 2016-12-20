BRIEF-Solteq buys entire share capital of Pardco Group

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Solteq Plc
* Growth investment in digital commerce: Solteq makes niche acquisition to boost launch of eCommerce Practice and buys Pardco Group Inc
* Acquired entire share capital of Pardco Group
* Parties of acquisition do not share value of deal in details
* Makes no changes to its FY profit guidance and expects its revenue to grow significantly from 2015 level
* FY operating profit and operating profit before non-recurring items are also estimated to grow from 2015 level
