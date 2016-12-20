BRIEF-Cole Credit Property Trust IV files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion of common stock
* Files for follow-on offering of up to $1.2 billion in shares of our common stock Source text:(http://bit.ly/2hhH1mf) Further company coverage:
Dec 20 VGP NV :
* Acquisition of the logistics center and industrial land plots in Mango logistics park in Lliçà d'Amunt (Barcelona)
* Acquisition of around 150,000 square meters of additional development land
* Acquisition from fashion group Mango of a state of art brand new 180,000 m² warehouse (extendable to circa 260,000 square meters) and lease back to mango of this facility under a long term lease deal
* The initial transaction value is in excess of 150 million euros ($155.87 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9624 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CBOE Holdings -it has unanimously elected Edward T. Tilly, CBOE Holdings' ceo, to serve in additional role of chairman of board upon closing of transaction
* Prudential Bancorp - initial merger consideration is subject to potential adjustment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: