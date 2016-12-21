BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group: consent to reprice and extend CHF 1,360 mln Term Loan B
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
Dec 21 Vocus Communications Ltd :
* Vocus appoints new CFO Mark Wratten Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Repricing and extension of term loan and revolving credit facilities and updated S&P global ratings publication
DETROIT, Dec 22 U.S. auto sales will probably decline slightly for December as consumers keep snubbing sedans despite record consumer discounts, industry consultancies J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday in a forecast that highlights the pressure on Detroit automakers.
* Signs agreement with Arvikens Elentreprenad AB for takeover of their fiber business