7 months ago
BRIEF-Atea Denmark unit signs contract with Agency for Modernisation Ministry of Finance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2017

BRIEF-Atea Denmark unit signs contract with Agency for Modernisation Ministry of Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Axcess A/S - subsidiary of Atea Denmark signs a framework agreement for sale of network components, related products and services through the public procurement program of the Agency for Modernisation Ministry of Finance

* Agreement runs for 2 years with an option for renewal of additional 2 years with an estimated annual contract value of 125 million Danish crowns ($17.84 million)

* Framework agreement is won together with two other vendors, but axcess is only vendor that can deliver full range of cisco products and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0083 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

