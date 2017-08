Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pci Biotech Holding Asa :

* The PCI Biotech and Ultimovacs collaboration awarded 500,000 Norwegian crowns ($58,869.24) from Innovation Norway

* The Innovation Norway grant of 500,000 crowns is awarded for 2017 and the grant is made available through Oslo Cancer Cluster a Norwegian Centre of Expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4934 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)