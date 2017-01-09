BRIEF-Sobi says CEO Geoffrey McDonough to leave company

STOCKHOLM, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) :

* Says CEO Geoffrey McDonough to leave Sobi on 1 July 2017

* "Given the increasing demand and focus of our business in Europe, the Board has decided that Sobi needs more continuous presence in Stockholm than Geoffrey can sustain given his current location in Boston," says Hakan Bjorklund, Chairman of the Board of Sobi

* Says a search for a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated to identify his successor

