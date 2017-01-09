FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MDxHealth expects to achieve upgraded guidance for FY 2016 and appoints new CFO
January 9, 2017 / 6:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MDxHealth expects to achieve upgraded guidance for FY 2016 and appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - MDxHealth SA :

* MDxHealth announces preliminary update on 2016 results and appointment of CFO

* Expects to achieve upgraded market guidance for FY 2016 financial results following continued strong growth of ConfirmMDx and early adoption of SelectMDx during year

* Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (ebidta) are also expected to improve compared to 2015

* Full-Year 2016 results will reflect initial sales of company's SelectMDx for prostate cancer "liquid biopsy" test

* Co previously upgraded its expected full-year revenue growth to more than 60 percent compared with its initial guidance predicting growth of 30-50 percent over 2015

* MDxHealth announces appointment of Jean-Marc Roelandt as chief financial officer with effect from January 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

