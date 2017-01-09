FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends Jurong delivery deferral period
January 9, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends Jurong delivery deferral period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* Announces amendment to agreement with Jurong Shipyard regarding the earlier agreement to defer delivery of the semi-submersible West Rigel

* Extends delivery deferral period to July 6, 2017. Extension allows parties to continue to explore commercial opportunities for unit

* As previously agreed, in the event no employment is secured for the Unit and no alternative transaction is completed, the Company and Jurong will form a Joint Asset Holding Company for joint ownership of the Unit, to be owned 23% by the Company and 77% by Jurong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

