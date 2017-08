Jan 9 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA :

* Innate Pharma receives $15 million milestone payment from Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Per licensing agreement for lirilumab, Bristol-Myers Squibb paid Innate Pharma a $15 million milestone payment for continued exploration of lirilumab in combination with Opdivo(nivolumab)