BRIEF-Adesso says develops software solutions for GEMA

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Develops software solutions for GEMA with a total order value of around 4 million euros ($4.21 million)

* In collaboration with GEMA, Adesso will support software-based reorganisation and modernisation of radio broadcasting segment as part of a follow-up project

* Project is scheduled to be successfully completed as early as summer 2017

* This part of order will involve consulting and development services with an order value of some eur 1.5 million